Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.89. 21,044,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

