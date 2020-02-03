Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

