Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

