Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.65. 284,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $151.38 and a 1-year high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

