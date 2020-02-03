Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,617 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

