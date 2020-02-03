Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.64, 2,130,164 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,493,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.