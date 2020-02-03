Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and QBTC. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $861,177.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02033497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.04065795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00756673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00126731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00807331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009505 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00713277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,273,322 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange, QBTC, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

