Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $286.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $237.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.51. 1,987,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,219 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

