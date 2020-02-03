ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

