Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $14.13 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

