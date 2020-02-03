Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Amc Networks worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amc Networks by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amc Networks by 17.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

AMCX opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.