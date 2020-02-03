Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,569,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 363,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,807,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $10,288,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $648,199. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

MGRC opened at $77.66 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

