Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.56. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

