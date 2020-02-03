Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HP by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $21,092,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.