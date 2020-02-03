Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

