Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $124.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $86.91 and a 1-year high of $131.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 755.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

