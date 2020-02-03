Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VRTU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.63. 583,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,285. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

