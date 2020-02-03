Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit-card processor on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Visa has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

V traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.81. 10,885,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

