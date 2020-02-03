Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 406,079 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,097,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.