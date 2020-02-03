Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,224,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

