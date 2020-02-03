Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.65 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00004757 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Bithumb and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,322,947 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinnest, COSS, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Allbit, Huobi, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

