Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 428,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

