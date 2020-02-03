Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 284 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.65. 1,836,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

