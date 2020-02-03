Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 3,940 Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,762. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

