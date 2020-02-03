Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.24. 7,508,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

