Weaver Consulting Group Has $433,000 Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE RPAI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,548. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

