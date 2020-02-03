Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 2,805 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 17,531.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

