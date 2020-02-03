Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $62.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

