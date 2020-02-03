Weaver Consulting Group Sells 16,492 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 277,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day moving average is $111.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

