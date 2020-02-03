Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,157,000 after buying an additional 130,620 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 1,301,471 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

