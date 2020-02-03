WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. 104,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $101.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.