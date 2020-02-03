WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,368,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 349,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

