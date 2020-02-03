WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.27.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 735,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,826,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

