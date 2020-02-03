Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $710.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2021 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $530.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.06.

TSLA traded up $105.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $755.67. 35,982,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,678,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

