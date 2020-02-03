Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 17,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 316,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.15. 10,741,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.