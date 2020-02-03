Wells Fargo & Co Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $206.99. 1,909,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,912. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 342,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

