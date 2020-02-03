Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Buys 910 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

