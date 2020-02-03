Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $324,000 Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in VF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 235,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in VF by 1,243.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in VF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in VF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.64. 1,278,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

