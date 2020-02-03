Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 357.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.76. 627,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

OLED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

