Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,437 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 2.1% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $179,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 2,419,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,556. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

