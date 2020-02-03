Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Argus

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by Argus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. 2,161,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,826 shares of company stock worth $2,375,568. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 220,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Western Digital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

