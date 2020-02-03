Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.92.

WDC traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $67.24. 5,777,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,428. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,568 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

