Western Digital’s (WDC) In-Line Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their in-line rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDC. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

WDC stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,826 shares of company stock worth $2,375,568. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

