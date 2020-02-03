Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,690. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MAN traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.00. 13,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $75.59 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.36.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

