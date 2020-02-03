Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.