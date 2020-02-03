Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 3,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,500. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 136.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

