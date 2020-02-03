Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,419 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 578,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,848. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

