Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $171.08. 6,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,174. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.