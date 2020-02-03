Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,164 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,629.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,367. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

