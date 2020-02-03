Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

WDC traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. 277,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,826 shares of company stock worth $2,375,568. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

